Afenifere gets new leadership in Ondo

By Segun Giwa

The Ondo State chapter of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has picked a former Commissioner for Education in the state, Chief Korede Duyile, as its chairman.

Duyile’s emergence followed the resignation of the Chairman, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, Mr Remi Olayiwola, on Friday in Akure, said a new executives had been constituted for the chapter.

“Consequent upon the decision of the Ondo State Chairman of Afenifere, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, to step aside as chairman, the leadership of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation has constituted a new state executive committee for the group.

“Under the new arrangement, the else while State Secretary of the organisation and former Commissioner for Education in the state, Chief Korede Duyile, now becomes the State Chairman,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Chief Bayo Fajemilua, a former chairman of Akure North Local Government, emerges the Deputy Chairman.

It said that the organisation also approved a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bakita Bello as the Secretary and Prince Adebanjo Edema as the Treasurer.

The statement also named Dele Thomas as the Legal Adviser; Mr Kehinde Fasoranti, Financial Secretary; Mr Remi Olayiwola, a former Deputy Editor of the Daily Times, the Publicity Secretary; and Comrade Eric Oluwole, the Organising Secretary.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Arogbofa described the new chairman as a loyal, efficient and highly experienced member of the Afenifere.

He urged the new executives to maintain the tempo of service to the people for which Afenifere was known since its formation about 70 years ago.

Duyile thanked the leadership of Afenifere that deemed him fit for the post and promised to carry on the excellent job of his predecessor.(NAN)

