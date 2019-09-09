AfDB wins award for procurement excellence

..To release report on decent jobs Thursday

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has been recognised for procurement excellence by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), the world’s largest professional body for procurement and supply management professionals, with offices all over the world including Africa.

The Bank is the first multilateral development bank in the world to receive this recognition, according to statement from AfDB.

It indicated that ‘‘the Bank received a silver award at advanced standard level following the CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme, for having successfully developed its corporate procurement processes from an operational focus to managerial and strategic, building performance, capability and value.

‘‘Winning this globally-recognised award is welcome news and we are delighted to be commended for demonstrating advanced levels of corporate procurement capability,’’ Mateus Magala, Vice President for Corporate Services and Human Resources at the Bank commented.

The Bank ensures that special attention is paid to economy and efficiency in its procurement processes, both internally and externally across bank-funded projects. Transparency and open competitive procedures for procurement of goods, works and services are also essential, the statement read in parts.

The Bank has been proactive in enhancing its corporate procurement processes and pinpointing the procurement department’s role as a fundamental activity in its strategic operations. “We have made significant progress in improving corporate procurement performance to catalyse the Bank’s efforts in achieving sustainable development and poverty reduction on the continent,” Magala added.

Alan Martin, Head of Procurement Excellence said, “Sincere congratulations for achieving the CIPS Procurement Excellence Award at advanced standard silver level. It’s clear that the Bank has the right procurement governance mechanisms in place for effective supply assurance and compliance. We hope the Bank will continue to effect change while adding value from procurement processes.”

The CIPS Procurement Excellence Programme is an in-depth benchmarking process measuring an organisation’s procurement function against CIPS world-class standards of excellence and its global framework.

Meanwhile, the African Development Bank has said that it will present its latest report entitled ‘‘Creating decent jobs: strategies, policies and instruments’’ on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

The bank noted that Africa will become the youngest and most populous continent in the next few decades. Its labour force will rise from 620 million in 2013 to nearly 2 billion in 2063. To accommodate its high rate of population growth, it will have to generate between 12 million and 15 million jobs annually. That means 1.7 million jobs should be added monthly across the continent. Africa is nowhere near that number.

This report brings together some of the world’s leading labour and development economists to provide specific policy recommendations for creating decent jobs. The report highlights that manufacturing provides more long-term economic benefits than other activities. It generates economies of scale, encourages industrial and technological upgrading, fosters innovation, and has big multiplier effects.

The report also sheds light on the role of prudent macroeconomic policies and shows how best to use special economic zones, industrial parks, agro-processing zones, skill enhancement zones, and apprenticeship and incubation programmes.

The event will feature a presentation of the report, a panel discussion on key themes of the report, and a question and answer session.