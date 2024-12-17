AfDB to build new headquarters in Abidjan

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) says it will construct a new state-of-the-art headquarters building in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) says it will construct a new state-of-the-art headquarters building in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

AfDB said this in a statement on Tuesday that the decision was approved by the bank’s Boards of Directors.

The bank emphasised the importance of maintaining a strong presence in the country and providing a modern work environment for its members of staff.

The group added that its President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, had received the title deed of the site hosting the institution’s headquarters building in Abidjan from the Dean of the Bank’s Boards of Directors, Adama Koné.

It also noted that the Group’s Boards of Directors approved, on Dec.16, the proposal by the bank’s management to construct a modern state-of-the-art building to host its headquarters in Côte d’Ivoire’s commercial capital, Abidjan.

The group explained that executive directors unanimously approved the proposal, stating it was important for the bank to maintain its strong presence in Abidjan and to invest in a work environment that supports the well-being of its staff.

Its President, Akinwumi Adesina, applauded the decision of the Boards of Directors, describing the decision as “historic for the staff of the Bank, for the Bank itself, for Cote d’Ivoire and for Africa”.

According to the bank, it sends a clear message that the African Development Bank, as Africa’s premier financial institution, deserves a headquarters befitting its global reputation.

“This is a great day for the African Development Bank Group. It marks the realisation of a vision I had when I was elected as President in 2015 to work to put in place a suitable headquarters building for the Bank in Abidjan.

“This is to reflect our collective aspiration to enhance our overall business operations, staff and Board welfare, world-class workplace experience, enhanced productivity of the bank, as we accelerate the development of Africa,” said Adesina.

Rising on the site of the current headquarters, the new building will showcase architectural innovation through its energy-efficient design and advanced security features, marking a new chapter in the AfDB’s presence in Abidjan.

The new headquarters building will also provide enhanced facilities to receive and interact with its shareholders and stakeholders, while aligning the bank’s work environment with its commitment to green growth, energy efficiency and safety.

The Dean of the bank group’s Boards of Directors, Adama Koné, who is the executive director representing Cote d’Ivoire on the board, presented the approved title deed for the site by the government to Adesina.

Adesina expressed gratitude to President Alassane Ouattara of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire and the government for their strong support of the bank.

He noted, “The decision taken today by our Boards of Directors shows the bank is here to stay permanently in Cote d’Ivoire, our home, for today and in the future.

“We look forward to the strong support of the Government of Cote d’Ivoire as we embark on this historic landmark project.” (NAN)