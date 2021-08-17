AfDB prohibits Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd., affiliates for 18 months

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016. Picture taken September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo - RC196B9DEF90

African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, on Tuesday announced 18- debarment of Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd. and its affiliates, including Sargittarius Henan Water Conservancy Engineering Ltd.

This is according to a statement issued AfDB.

According to bank, Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd. is a limited liability registered in Nigeria.

An investigation conducted by bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd. engaged in fraudulent practices during tenders for construction of water infrastructure in Ibadan, Nigeria, under Urban Water and Sanitation Improvement Project

The Urban Water and Sanitation Improvement Project was aimed at improving access to safe water and sanitation services in the cities of Ibadan and Jalingo, Nigeria.

The project was also co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the AfDB group, and the government of Nigeria.

The debarment, however, renders Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd. and its affiliates ineligible to participate in bank group-financed projects during the debarment period.

Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.

This includes the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Sargittarius Nigeria Ltd. would only eligible to resume participation in AfDB group-financed projects on condition that it implements an integrity compliance programme consistent with the bank’s guidelines.

According to the statement, the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the AfDB is for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in bank group-financed . (NAN)

