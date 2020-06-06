AfDB probe: Group tells Board of Governors not to compromise

Share the news













The Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) has called on the Board of Governors, African Development Bank (AfDB), to ensure no compromise and bias in the probe of AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina.

Ms Mary Torunana, Chairman, Committee on Banking and Finance, Nigerian Youth Parliament at a news briefing, said the United States had requested the board to conduct an independent investigation on the 16-point allegations.

According to Torunana, NYP stands against any attempt to impune Adesina’s integrity and is sure he’ll be exonerated.

She noted that under the leadership of Dr Adesina, the bank had recorded tremendous successes, adding that he is, therefore, deserving of the support of African Leaders and youth organisations.

“The US has been successful in infuencing the decision of the Board of Governors to conduct an independent investigation, which is alien to the bank’s practices.

“We wish to remind the Board of Governors that the promoters of this independent investigation are not just attempting to frustrate the re-election bid of Dr Adesina but to undermine the independence of Africa, Africans and Africa’s development as a whole.

“We call on the Board of Governors to ensure that the independent probe is unbiased and not compromised as we are sure that Adesina will be exonerated off all the allegations.

“The NYP stands against any attempt to impune Dr Adesina’s integrity and his re-election efforts.

“He has greatly upturned the fortunes of the bank, thus, bringing about unprecedented growth not just to the bank but to Africa as a whole.

“These achievements are no small feat; therefore, he deserves all the support from African leaders, Youth organisations and the like.”

Torunana commended President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo for supporting and reaching out to other African leaders to support Dr Adesina.

She also urged African Youths to be visionary to build a united Africa that leads.

For his part, Mr Sultan Daniju, the Vice Chairman, Humanitarian Committee, Nigerian Youth Parliament, urged African Youths to stand up for a united Africa.

Daniju said that the parliament would abide by the decision of the board of Governors of AfDB to either carry out or not carry out an independent investigation of the president of AfDB.

He also said that whatever the outcome, NYP would continue to support Adesina, adding that, so far, he has the support of 51 African Leaders.

“For the United states, who is the second largest investor in the African development bank, single handedly calling for an independent investigation after the ethics committee of AfDB had cleared the president of the bank, is uncalled for.

“The US has only done that because African leaders sold out over the years; that is why African youths must rise up and understand all these and stand and fight for a united Africa.

“As a Parliament, and as young persons, we believe in what is right.

“So, if the board of Governors of the bank deem it fit, in their own wisdom, to bow to the pressure and order for an investigative hearing, we would abide by it.

“But whatever the outcome, he is a Nigerian; we’ll give him all the support we have to give.

“Part of the allegation is that he favours Nigerians; if he is favouring Nigerians over other African nations, how come 51 African countries are supporting him right now,” Daniju asked.

The Vice Chairman said other African leaders would not be supporting him for another term, if the allegations were true. (NAN)

