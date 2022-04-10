AfDB president hails Dangote at 65

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina has congratulated Aliko Dangote, founder of Dangote Group of Companies as he turns 65 years.

Adesina, in a statement issued on Sunday, described Dangote as a business colossus and a name recognised all over the world.

He said that Dangote rose from modest beginning powered by entrepreneurship, vision, passion and commitment to excellence.

“From a very young age as a student, he learnt how to do business.

“He got lent some money by his uncle which he invested in trading, making a rapid turnover due to his very sharp business acumen and paid back the finances so quickly.

“From those early days from trading in sugar and rice, he has thrived in becoming a global industrial colossus,’’ he said.

Adesina said that Dangote had been listed as the richest man in Africa for 10 years consecutively and by Forbes as one of the world’s billionaires.

According to him, Dangote’s fame is not just about the fortunes he has, but about how his businesses are changing the lives of people in his home country Nigeria and all over Africa.

“I had the pleasure of visiting his incredible Dangote refinery and the free trade zone in Lagos recently.

“I was amazed at the level of investment that he has gone into what is the largest single-train petroleum refinery in Africa and in the world.

“Equally impressive is his 2.5 billion dollars urea manufacturing plant which is the single largest urea plant in Africa and the second largest in the world.

“And of course he has the largest cement manufacturing plant in Africa, which has helped to turn Nigeria from a net importer of cement to a net exporter of cement,’’ he said.

Adesina further hailed Dangote for investing massively in agriculture, from tomato paste manufacturing to sugar.

“Personal wealth may be measured by how much money one has but impact in life comes from people-wealth-how one treats and helps others in life.

“Aliko set up the Dangote Foundation to support philanthropic activities from health, agriculture, nutrition, entrepreneurship, women and youth.

“I admire many attributes about Dangote but none surpasses his humility.

“I have never met any rich person more humble than Aliko Dangote, in spite his huge fortune, he picks all his phone calls and responds to all his messages.

“One day I asked him why he does this, he said “staying connected to people is part of what makes me who I am’’ the AfDB boss said.

While describing Dangote as a selfless man, Adesina said that he has put Africa on the global stage.

“A man who has put all his resources in Africa and sends out a powerful message to the world that Africa is bankable,’’ he added.

Adesina wished Dangote God’s blessings of good health, joy and bountifulness.

“May your life continue to be an inspiration for all and around the world,’’ Adesina said. (NAN)

