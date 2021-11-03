AfDB pledges support for recharging of water to Lake Chad Basin

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), has pledged the Bank’s support for the recharging of water to the Lake Chad Basin.



Adesina made the pledge during his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari on the sideline of the ongoing COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.



In a tweet obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the AfDB head through his verified Twitter account @akin_adesina, said “I had a great discussion with President

Muhammadu Buhari at the COP26 in Glasgow.

“I asked for his leadership to help on the recharging of water to the Lake Chad Basin. We will rally behind you.



“The cost of inaction is greater than the cost of action. Thank you Mr. President,” Adesina said.



The shrinkage of Lake Chad has been one of the main factors responsible for insurgency and socio-economic unrests in the Lake Chad Basin Commission member countries.



The countries include Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Algeria, the Central African Republic, Libya, and Sudan.



Major sources of livelihood including farming and fishing of about 40 million people living along the Chad Basin are said to be affected.

Stakeholders within the member countries have identified inter-basin water transfer as the realistic solution confronting the receding Lake. (NAN)

