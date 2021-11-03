AfDB pledges support for recharging of water to Lake Chad Basin

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB), has pledged Bank’s support for recharging of water to the Lake Chad Basin.


Adesina made pledge during his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari on sideline of ongoing COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.


In a tweet obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from AfDB head  through his verified Twitter account @akin_adesina, said “I had a great discussion with President

Muhammadu Buhari at COP26 in Glasgow.
“I asked for his leadership to help on recharging of water to Lake Chad Basin. We will rally behind you.


cost of inaction is greater than cost of action. Thank you Mr. President,” Adesina said.


shrinkage of Lake Chad has been one of main factors responsible for insurgency and socio-economic unrests in Lake Chad Basin Commission member countries.


countries include Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Algeria, Central African Republic, Libya, and Sudan.


Major sources of livelihood including farming and fishing of about 40 million people living along Chad Basin are said to be affected.
 Stakeholders within member countries have identified inter-basin water transfer as the realistic solution confronting the receding Lake. (NAN)

