AfDB imposes 12-month conditional non-debarment on Unik coy for corrupt practice

By Eniola Elewude/ Lucy Ogalue

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, has announced its conclusion of a negotiated settlement agreement with Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Limited.

The AfDB in a statement on its website, said this would put an end to sanctions proceedings for a corrupt practice against the company.

”Pursuant to the negotiated settlement agreement, Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Ltd., registered in Botswana, will be under a conditional non-debarment for a period of 12 months, effective Oct. 11.

”An investigation conducted by the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the AfDB Group established that Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Ltd. engaged in a corrupt practice.

”This was done in the context of tenders for the construction of Raw Water Pumping Main, Water Treatment Plant and Treated Rising Main.

Construction of Treated Gravity Mains, Storage Reservoirs and Distribution Network, components of the Manzini Region Water Supply and Sanitation Project in Eswatini are also involved.

According to the statement, a representative of the company made a corrupt offer to an official involved in the procurement process.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Manzini Region Water Supply and Sanitation Project is aimed at providing sustainable water supply and sanitation services.

It is expected to meet the potable water requirements of Manzini and surrounding areas and reduce the risk of environmental pollution of the groundwater.

This will be achieved through provision of appropriate sanitation services which will in turn improve the well-being of the inhabitants and spur economic growth in the Manzini Region.

According to the statement, during the period of conditional non-debarment, Unik Construction Engineering (Pty) Ltd. will remain eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed activities.

It said the company would however, be required to enhance its anti-bribery and its integrity compliance programme.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

