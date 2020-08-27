AfDB: Ex-ECOWAS Speaker hails Adesina’s re-election

Former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on his re-election.

Reacting to the development, the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate described Adesina’s reelection as “a landmark victory, not only for Nigeria, but also for Africa as a whole”.

Ekweremadu in statement signed by his Media Adviser, Uche Anichukwu in Abuja on Thursday said:

“After rain comes sunshine and I congratulate you on your reelection, which is both vindication for your character and competence and a well-deserved reward for all the successes and spectacular progress the African Development Bank has made under your leadership.

“You have proven yourself a true son of Africa, unapologetically and unrepentantly committed to the socio-economic emancipation of the continent and it is my hope that you will lead the Bank to surpass the successes of your first tenure.

“I must also commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the people of Nigeria for the leadership and solidarity shown in your matter.

“Importantly, there is one big lesson from the entire episode: When we speak with one voice, the world listens.”

Ekweremadu wishes Adesina well and prayed God to grant him the grace to continue on the part of excellence. (NAN)