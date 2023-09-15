AfDB condoles with Libya over storm, urges support of devt. community 

By Lucy Ogalue

African Development Bank (AfDB) has condoled with the people of Libya over the recent Mediterranean storm Daniel that resulted in the loss of lives in the country.

The AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina said this in a statement on the Bank’s website.

Adesina said”:“On behalf of the AfDB Group, I extend our deepest sympathies to the communities impacted by Mediterranean storm Daniel in Libya.

“This storm has resulted in a significant loss of life and widespread devastation, most notably in the worst hit city of Derna.

“Libya is a nation already facing many challenges. Sadly, the escalating number of deaths, reportedly now close to 5,300, and 10,000 missing persons.

“Due to the collapse of upstream dams, emphasises the need for urgent reconstruction to protect lives and secure livelihoods.”

Adesina said it was important that as an international development community, we come together to support Libya in expediting the recovery and reconstruction of the affected regions.

He said the AfDB Group would do everything in its capacity to support the communities in Libya grappling with this tragedy.

“We offer our condolences to the families mourning their loved ones.

` May God give them the fortitude they need at this difficult time,” the president said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

