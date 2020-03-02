AfDB appoints Tshabalala as Acting Senior Vice President

The President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has announced the appointment of Ms Bajabulile Tshabalala as Acting Senior Vice President of the bank.

The bank’s Communication and External Relations Department made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Tshabalala, currently Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for the African Development Bank Group, joined the Bank on Aug. 1, 2018.

According to to the statement, the new appointee will replace Mr Charles Boamah, the former Senior Vice President of the bank, who just retired after 23 years of meritorious service to the institution in the acting capacity.

The statement quoted Adesina as saying “Ms. Tshabalala has demonstrated highly commendable senior leadership management qualities and brings a strong perspective on results orientation and delivery that will be important as the bank moves ahead with the delivery of its programmes and commitments.

“I am very pleased to appoint her to step up into this role as Acting Senior Vice President, as the bank manages this senior leadership transition to ensure stability and continuity of our work and operations.

“I am confident she will do very well. She will continue to hold simultaneously her position as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer in this interim period”. AfDB boss said. (NAN)