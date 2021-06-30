AFCSC pledges collaboration with Senegalese armed forces on training

The Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff Collage (AFCSC) Jaji, AVM Ebenezer Alade, has pledged to collaborate with the Senegalese Armed Forces in the training of military personnel.A statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna by the college Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO), Maj. Muhammed Sani, said that the Commandant made the pledge when the Inspector-General of the Senegalese Armed Forces, Maj.-Gen. Daouda Niang visited the institution.Alade expressed appreciation over the visit, saying that it would further strengthen the existing cordial relationship between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and that of Senegal.

Earlier, Niang said he was at the AFCSC in recognition of the cordial relationship between the Armed Forces of Nigeria and his country’s armed forces.He called for enhanced cooperation between the two countries in the training of personnel considering the common security challenges being faced by them.(NAN).

