AFCSC pledges collaboration with Senegalese armed forces on training

June 30, 2021 Favour Lashem Defence, News, Project, Security 0



The Commandant of the Armed Forces and Staff Collage (AFCSC) Jaji, AVM Ebenezer Alade, has pledged to collaborate with the Senegalese Armed Forces in the training of military personnel.A statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna by the college Acting Public Relations Officer (PRO), Maj. Muhammed Sani, said that the Commandant the pledge when the Inspector-General of the Senegalese Armed Forces, Maj.-Gen. Daouda Niang visited the institution.Alade expressed appreciation over the , saying that it further strengthen the cordial relationship the Armed Forces of Nigeria and that of Senegal.

Earlier, Niang said he at the AFCSC in recognition of the cordial relationship the Armed Forces of Nigeria and his country’ armed forces.He called for enhanced the two countries in the training of personnel considering the common security challenges being faced by them.(NAN).

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,