AFCSC holds military exercise, urges residents to keep off

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, said it would conduct field training exercise code named “Ubiak-Isin for students of its Junior Course 96.

According to the college spokesman, Maj. Umar Adamu, the exercise would run from Dec. 1- 6, in Wusono, Anguwan Loya and Camp Salaya general area, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Adamu said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna that, “during this period there will be massive movement of military personnel and equipment to and from the exercise area”.

He advised people living around the exercise area to remain calm and not to panic on sighting movement of troops and equipment or hearing sounds of explosives and small arms.

The AFCSC spokesman assured that necessary preventive measures have been taken for the general security and safety of the area, but implored residents to keep off the vicinity of the exercise area during the period.By Mohammed Tijjani(NAN)

