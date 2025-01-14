AFCRD 2025: Tinubu tasks military on innovation, adaptability

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the Armed Forces of Nigeria to embrace innovation and adaptability in addressing the security challenges confronting the nation.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Tinubu gave the charge on Monday in Abuja, at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2025 Regimental and Award Night for Officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, the President said what the the country needed now was not only courage and strength, but innovation and adaptability.

He stressed that the country must continue to boost the capabilities of its military, equipping them with the resources and support necessary to effectively address the evolving security challenges that daily confront it.

He added that the exemplary service and commitment of the officers being honoured, had not gone unnoticed, as it stood as shining example of what it meant to serve the country selflessly with distinction.

”Your work not only contributes to the safety of our nation, but also serves as motivation for others in the armed forces and beyond.

”You are the lifeblood of our military and we celebrate you with great joy tonight.

”As we share the memory of the evening, let us strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual respect that unite us all.

”May we continue to support one another, fostering a spirit of collaboration and shared purpose as we strive towards a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

”It is imperative also that we remain steadfast in our support for our armed forces and work collectively towards enhanced security and progress in the country.

“The road ahead may not always be easy, but together we can overcome any challenge,” he said.

Tinubu also assured the armed forces that his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare and well-being of personnel, ensuring that they had the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties effectively.

According to him, the gathering emphasises not only our shared dedication, security and unity of our great nation, but also the sacrifices made by countless men and women who have served as well.

”It is equally incumbent upon us to remember those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty, and to recognise their families who have shown remarkable strength, as well as resilience in the face of loss.

”Let us also take a moment to honor their bravery and acknowledge the profound depth of gratitude we owe them.

”The Armed Forces of Nigeria is more than just a military establishment. It represents the cornerstone of our national security, guidance of our sovereignty, and the embodiment of our collective resolve to uphold the peace and integrity of our dear nation.

”The dedication and professionalism exhibited by our servicemen and women is and should indeed be a source of pride, a source of inspiration to all Nigerians.”

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker assured the military of the readiness of the parliament to ensure proper funding needed for them to function effectively.

He commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, for thinking outside the box in celebrating living personnel and remembering dead ones for the first time.(NAN)