AFCRD 2025: Army chief celebrates troops, promises enhanced welfare

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has felicitated officers, soldiers and their families on the occasion of the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has felicitated officers, soldiers and their families on the occasion of the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFRDC).

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oluyede acknowledged the supreme sacrifices made by the fallen heroes, gallant men and women, who defended Nigeria’s unity, peace and stability with their lives.

He said the celebration was designed to honour the dead and living heroes and heroines, as well as serving and retired personnel in recognition of their outstanding bravery and valour.

The COAS acknowledged the contributions of veterans who fought to ensure peace and harmony in the country, emphasising the importance of embracing understanding and peace in the face of diversity and ideological differences.

He also congratulated service veterans and their families for being part of history, as well as active service personnel who continue to safeguard the nation’s defence and security.

“The acts of bravery and gallantry of the majority may never make it into history books, but you will be written in the hearts and minds of humanity,” he said.

Oluyede urged active service men and women of the Nigerian Army and sister services to keep a tight rein on the country’s defence and security, stressing that the sacrifices being made today would secure the future of generations yet unborn.

He enjoined the personnel to emulate the virtues of their predecessors, remain committed to their oath of allegiance, and continue to tackle security challenges with resilience and loyalty, adding that, “only with noble and selfless service would they inspire hope of a brighter future for the nation.”

The army chief reaffirmed the commitment of his leadership to the welfare and wellbeing of troops and their families. (NAN)