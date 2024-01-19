AFCRD 2024: Minna Cantonment conducts badminton tournament

Minna Military Cantonment has concluded a Badminton Competition among its officers and soldiers.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The tournament which took place at the Cantonment’S parade ground was part of the activities for the pre 2024 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day held on Saturday 13, January, 2024.

The tournament was aimed at enhancing the physical fitness of the participants.

The keenly contested tournament which marked the comencement of activities lined up for the year 2024 was intandem with the Nigerian Army forecast of events.

As expected the Badminton tournament attracted Officers and Soldiers from Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army ( TRADOC NA), 31 Artillery Brigade, Members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and community in Minna Military Cantonment.

At the end of the Badminton tournament Team ”H” emerged the overall winner as team ”C” won the runners up position.

In his remarks during the event, the Special Guest of Honour and Commander Training and Doctrine Command(TRADOC) Nigerian Army(NA), Major General Kevin Aligbe, represented by the Chief of Doctrine Combat and Development, TRADOC, NA Major General Jamiu Jimoh emphasised the indispensability and desirability of sporting activities among troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the Nigerian Army in particular.

He added that sports develop resilence, endurance, tolerance and perseverance of the uniformed men which are needed to discharge their constitutional roles effectively.

He therefore encouraged participants to sustain the momentum of participations in sporting activities at all times.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander, 31 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General HD Bobbo said the event was put together to promote unity and sportsmanship among personnels as well as to celebrate the Armed Forces Celebrations and Remembrance Day 2024.

Highpoints of the tournament were presentation of trophies, gifts and souvenirs to the overall winner, runner up and other stakeholders by the dignitaries.

Meanwhile the troops of the Cantonment had earlier held commemorative prayer at the Jumat Service and Interdenominational Church Service for the AFCRD 2024.

The grand finale of the AFCRD 2024 was the wreath laying ceremony where the Commander TRADOCK NA, Maj Gen Kevin Aligbe joined the representative of the Executive Governor of Niger State, the Deputy Governor Comrade Yakubu Garba and others to perform at the feets of the unknown soldier.

In a related post AFCRD 2024, Widows of the fallen Heroes visited the Commander TRADOC NA, Maj Gen Aligbe, to solicit support in the area of skill Acquasition programmes that will ameliorate the effect of economic hardship facing their members.

The association, led by its Chairman, Niger State Chapter, Mrs Helen Baba said the demise of their husbands have brought hardship to them and the children of the fallen Heroes.

She thanked the Commander for the audience.

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, Major General Kevin Aligbe in his response assured the Association of his support through various empowerment programmes that will sustain members ofthe association .

He also wished them God’s guidance and protection in all their endeavours.

