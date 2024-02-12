AFCON: Your performance in Côte d’Ivoire outstanding, Kalu hails Super Eagles

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has applauded the performance of the Super Eagles at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations organized by the Conferderation of African Football (CAF) in Côte D’Ivoire, describing it as outstanding.

He said that the Super Eagles displayed phenomenal skills, resilience and played the most scintillating, compact football throughout the tournament.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu said that the rising of the team to the finals where it squared up with the host nation testified to their determination to lift the trophy.

Though, Super Eagles eventually, narrowly lost to the Elephants of Côte D’Ivoire by a 2-1 score margin Sunday night, Kalu said that the development should not dampen the spirit of the team which he said displayed patriotism and untiring love for the country.

The Deputy Speaker charged the players to remain united and approach future competitions with the same vigour, zeal and zest they demonstrated in Côte D’Ivoire, emphasizing that indeed, the team made Nigerians proud.