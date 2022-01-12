AFCON: Super Eagles’ inspiring start excites President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for an impressive start at the

ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles had on Tuesday defeated a formidable opponent, Egypt 1-0, in their group stage encounter.

The president gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The president believed, like millions of football-loving Nigerians, that the spectacular outing in Garoua, Cameroon, was a foretaste of what to expect from the dedicated team as they square up against other opponents in the tournament.

He, therefore, urged the Augustine Eguavoen-led team and the coaching staff to keep their eyes on the ball, “remain good ambassadors on and off the field, and give loyal fans and all Nigerians more exciting moments to celebrate.’’

President Buhari also assured the team of his unflinching support “as they soar like an eagle to write another chapter in the annals of Nigeria’s rich football history.” (NAN)

