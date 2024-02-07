AFCON: Shettima departs for Cote d’Ivoire to support Super Eagles

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire to lend President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering support

The spokesperson of the vice-president, Mr Stanley Nkwocha said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that Shettima’s trip to Côte d’Ivoire was at the instance of Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Super Eagles will take on South Africa in the semi-final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match will be played at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire later this evening.

According to Nkwocha, the visit will strengthen the deep-rooted connection between football and national identity in the country.

Nkwocha said Shettima’s presence would not only inspire the Super Eagles on the pitch, but also serve as a rallying point for millions of Nigerians cheering from their homes.

According to him, this year’s AFCON has seen the Super Eagles soar to new heights.

” With a dominant performance in the group stages and a thrilling victory in the quarter-final, they have established themselves as strong contenders for the title.

” With this being their 15th semi-final appearance, Nigeria holds the record for most appearances at this stage.

” They will be aiming to replicate their success in 2013 when they lifted the trophy in South Africa,” he said.

He further said that Shettima’s visit to Côte d’Ivoire serves as a powerful call for national unity and support.

” As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial semi-final match, Nigerians across the globe are urged to raise their voices and cheer their team.

” The entire nation stands behind the Super Eagles,” he said (NAN)

