AFCON Semi-finals: Sports Minister mourns death of patriots

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh has mourned the death of patriots who lost their lives during semi-final football match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana-Bafana of South Africa recently.

In a statement on Friday, Enoh said he was devastated at the news of the sudden deaths of these great patriots, adding that their death is a huge loss to the nation.

He said,”It is with profound sadness that I commiserate with families of Nigerians who died while watching the semi- finals match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana of South Africa. I am devastated by the sad news of the sudden deaths of these avid lovers of football and supporters of the national team while rooting for their victory in that crunch encounter.

“A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and a former member of the House of Representatives Dr. Cairo Ojougboh who represented the Ika Federal constituency of Delta State reportedly died while watching the semi-finals.

“Others who equally paid the supreme price include Chief Osondu Nwoye, an Anambra State born businessman resident in Abidjan, Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University, Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi and Samuel, a corps member serving in Adamawa State.

“They were reported to have slumped and died from heavy shock after the referee nullified Nigeria’s second goal against South Africa and instead awarded a penalty against Nigeria.”

The Minister added,”It is indeed heart wrenching and paradoxical that these great patriots paid the supreme price during the hotly contested match which paved the way for the victory of the national team, enabling them to book their deserving place in the finals.

“The Ministry of Sports Development mourns the demise of these fallen heroes and prays for the repose of their souls. Their death is not only a personal loss to the grieving families but a huge loss to all of us.

“I urge the Super Eagles to remain committed to their game and bring back the coveted trophy in honour of the departed patriots.”

