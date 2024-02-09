AFCON Semi-final: Nigerian group in S/Africa extols Super Eagles

Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA), have extoled the Super Eagles on their victory in the match against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the 2024 AFCON Semi-final on Wednesday.

Dr Frank Onyekwelu, NICASA President-General, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

He commended the Super Eagles for their spirit of unity displayed during the match, as well as the support by compatriots at home and abroad.

“The collective efforts by Nigerians at home and abroad and their calm before, during and after the Nigeria-South Africa AFCON Semi-final match is highly commendable.

“There had been no report of an attack on Nigerians living in South Africa and we commend compatriots for adhering to instruction by the Nigeria High Commission to stay calm.

“There is no report of any incidents of violent attack on Nigerians living here. On behalf of NICASA, we congratulate the Super Eagles for their sterling performance at the AFCON.

“We also appreciate all Nigerian citizens at home and abroad. We are thanking them for their calm display in the match between Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana.

“We are all here in Africa to build and develop the economy more, whereby we are brothers and we will continue to foster peace and unity among us,”he said.

In a separate interview, Mr Andrew Idi, Consular-General of Nigeria Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, confirmed the report, saying Nigerians are doing fine.

Idi said, “I just drove around Johannesburg and everywhere seems quiet and calm, we pray it doesn’t degenerate overnight. So far, no report of any attack.” (NAN)

By Fortune Abang

