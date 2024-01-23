AFCON: Remain focused, Gumel urges Super Eagles

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, has urged the Super Eagles to remain focused and determined as the team moves forward in its quest to win its fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles on Monday night qualified for the 2023 AFCON round of 16 following a lone goal defeat of Guinea Bissau in their last Group A encounter at the tournament.

The win placed the Eagles on the second spot, behind Equatorial Guinea who thrashed host Cote d’Ivoire 4-0 in their own last Group A match.

Gumel in a statement issued by Tony Nezianya, Public Relations Officer (PRO), NOC, therefore urged the team to persevere and focus on winning the trophy, as the team progress through the tournament.

“The road to the top is never easy, and the challenges will only become tougher from this point forward,” Gumel said.

He commended the Super Eagles for their outstanding performance in the tournament, while acknowledging the extraordinary support and passion of the dedicated fans at home.

“Qualifying for the last 16 is a remarkable achievement and we are immensely proud of the team’s determination and hard work.

“The support of the fans and their unwavering belief in the team has undoubtedly spurred them on to greater heights.

“We encourage you all to continue to rally behind the Super Eagles as they strive to bring glory to our nation.

“We have full confidence in the abilities of our players and coaching staff to excel. With unity and perseverance, we believe they can go all the way and secure their fourth AFCON title.

“Let us continue to show our unwavering support and belief in the players and management of the team as they strive to bring home the trophy and make Nigeria proud,” he added. (NAN)

By Emmanuel Afonne

