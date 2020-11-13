AFCON Qualifier: Leone Stars stop Eagles from picking maximum points

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Friday in Benin stunned hosts Super Eagles by coming from four goals down to draw 4-4 in their 2021 AFCON Qualifier.

Though the Eagles started the match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on a promising note, they however failed to overcome the visitors’ resilient play.

The visiting team had trailed the Nigerian side 1-4 at the end of the first half, but they went on to regroup after the restart to score three times and secure a point.

Alex Iwobi opened scores four minutes into the game.

They were soon four goals up after the half hour, through Victor Osimhen (21st minute), Iwobi (27th minute) who completed his brace, and Samuel Chukwueze (29th minute).

The visitors however reduced the tally in the 41st minute, when Kwame Quee scored for them.

Al-Hadj Kamara cut the lead further in the 73rd minute, before two quick goals by Mustapha Bundu (80th minute) and Kamara (86th minute) sealed a draw.

The Super Eagles still sit at the summit of Group L with seven points from three games.(NAN)