Wednesday, January 31, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectAFCON Q/Finals: NASS Principal officers, joint committees on sports to storm Cote...
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProjectSports

AFCON Q/Finals: NASS Principal officers, joint committees on sports to storm Cote D’Ivoire for Super Eagles

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
29

Ahead of the crucial quarter finals clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola, the principal officers of the National Assembly will storm Abidjan to cheer the Nigerian team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

By Haruna Salami

Ahead of the crucial quarter finals clash between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Palancas Negras of Angola, the principal officers of the National Assembly will storm Abidjan to cheer the Nigerian team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

Chairman Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Suleiman Kawu (Kano South) disclosed this Wednesday while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly Abuja.

It will be recalled that the Super Eagles thrashed the Indomitable lions of Cameroon during the group of 16 to qualify for the quarter finals at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium.

Kawu who said he was praying for Nigeria in the clash with Angola urged other Nigerians to continue to pray, support and appreciate the Super Eagles; for what they have displayed so far.

He said despite some challenges, the performance of the Super Eagles so far is “marvelous”, adding “now we are going for the Quarter Final, we are happy with the players and the NFF”.

“I am happy with the performance of the Nigerian team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the fate of the coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, the lawmaker said “we will look at it after the competition” l, saying he is sure of victory for the Super Eagles against Angola”.

Previous article
Senate Summons CBN Governor over State of Economy , free fall of Naira
Next article
APC sets aside Benue chairman’s suspension
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.