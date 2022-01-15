AFCON: Nollywood actor, others urge Super Eagles to soar higher Saturday

Nollywood Actor, Shile Sally, has urged the Super Eagles to extend their performance displayed against Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday to their match against Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane in their second group game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria would take on Sudan in their second Group D game of the AFCON, at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon on Saturday.

Sally told NAN in Abuja that he sent congratulatory messages following the performance displayed during Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory over Egypt in Cameroon.



He expressed the belief that their performance against Egypt would earn them victory if extended against Sudan.



“We are the most tactical team in the competition in Cameroon so far.



“I am optimistic that we will beat Sudan, we are going to wallop them by a very wide goal margin.



“There are no underdogs in a tournament of this caliber but I am still very optimistic that we are going to beat them.



“ We will be the first team to score more than what Cameroon played against Ethiopia 4-1 because our best is yet to come.



”We will also wallop Guinea Bissau when we meet them in our last group D Match,” he said.



He also encouraged others nollywood actors and actresses to continuing supporting Super Eagles by coming out to encourage and celebrate them.



“They should talk about them on social media’s and the likes.Anytime they have the chance to talk on any media organization,” he said.



On his part, Gabriel Okechukwu, Super Eagles player, said “though my colleague are in Cameroon, I am looking forward to see them reach the final of the competition. I am solidly behind them and I pray to God to give them more victories.



“I believe if we put our acts together as a team we will definitely defeat Sudan. Sudan is not a threat to us. I don’t see other teams lifting the trophy apart from Nigeria.”



Also, Olayinka Elebute a Journalist, said that the oast victory should not get to their head. ”Defeating Egypt is not the end of the competition.



“we need to take the next match seriously. It’s a good start for us but we should not lose focus to think the next game will be easy. We have to win the next game so we can be sure of the next round.



“The wingers have to be reoriented , they should know that they are playing for Nigeria first before their names comes, they should play as a team.



“ They need communication among themselves.The first eleven had a fantastic game before the substitution came on.”



NAN reports that after Nigeria beat Egypt by a lone goal, the other two teams in group D, Guinea Bissau and Sudan played out a goalless to complete the first round of the matches for that group.



With those results, the super Eagles currently top group D with three points, Sudan and Guinea Bissau have a point each while Egypt with no point are bottom of the group.



NAN reports that the Super Eagles are in the 2021 AFCON Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

