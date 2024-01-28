AFCON: NOC applauds Super Eagles over impressive performance

The President, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, on Sunday applauded and congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria over their impressive win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

By Aderonke Ojediran

This is contained in a statement signed by the NOC Media Officer, Tony Nezianya, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that the 2023 Cote d’Ivoire African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is holding from Jan.13 to Feb. 11, 2024, and Nigeria qualified for the quarterfinals which will be against Angola.

“The boys have shown exceptional skills, unwavering determination, and teamwork. These elements were apparent throughout the entire game.

”Their efforts on the field undoubtedly made every fan rejoice and filled us with immense pride, the momentous victory against Cameroon, a formidable opponent, is a testament to your hard work and dedication,” he said.

NOC’s president also attributed the team’s success to the countless hours of training and preparation.

”The way they executed their tactical strategies demonstrated a level of composure and astuteness beyond measure.

”The boys teamwork was flawless, ensuring that each player complemented the other, forming an impenetrable force on the field. Their unwavering determination and never-say-die spirit illustrated your resilience and commitment to success.

”Your victory is not just a triumph for your team, but also for your country and the millions of passionate supporters, who have been rallying behind you. You have brought immense joy and inspiration to the entire nation.

”Eagles performance has elevated expectations and ignited a renewed passion for football, uniting a diverse nation under the common love for the game,” he said.

Gumel urged the players not to relent in their efforts, saying wining the trophy is a feat that can be achieved.

”As you continue in your AFCON journey, remember that every game is an opportunity to demonstrate your perseverance, strengthen your unity, and leave an indelible mark in the hearts of your fans.

”Your achievement so far has had a profound impact, inspiring generations of young athletes to pursue their dreams and believe in the power of teamwork”.

”We, as your ardent supporters, will continue to stand by you, cheering you on every step of the way. Best of luck for the upcoming matches,” he said.

NAN reports that the quarterfinal match against Angola will take place on Feb. 2. (NAN

