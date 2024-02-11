AFCON : NOA begins mobilisation of Nigerians for Super Eagles support – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris says, the ministry through the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced mobilisation of Nigerians to galvanize support for the Super Eagles.

The minister in a statement signed by his Special Assistant, Mr Rabiu Ibrahim on Sunday in Abuja, said NOA would distribute thousands of hand-held and outdoor flags at viewing centres nationwide.

“The flag is one of Nigeria’s most important national symbols, and as part of our national reorientation vision, we intend to bring it back into prominence in every facet of our national life. Today is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate this.

“The government is confident the Super Eagles will lift the AFCON trophy this year, making it the fourth in our kitty, and all necessary support has been provided to encourage the team to excel,” he said.

The minister also urged Nigerians living in Ivory Coast to troop out en-masse to the stadium to support the national team, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is encouraged by the performance of the national team. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer