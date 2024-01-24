AFCON: Nigerians urge Super Eagles to be more creative, clinical

Some Nigerian football lovers have called on the Super Eagles to be more creative and clinical in front of goal to progress in the knockout rounds and win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

They made the remarks in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi, Nasarawa state on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles have played three games, won two, drew one and qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament to face Cameroon in the round of 16.

However, so far the team has scored only three goals thereby attracting the ire of supporters who had expected more from the national team.

Eche Amos, Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa state Ministry for Youths and Sports Development, described the performance of the Super Eagles so far as underwhelming giving the array of experienced footballers selected to represent the country.

“The pattern of their play this time around is not encouraging. We all know how the Super Eagles used to play before. So, they need to wake up and improve, not just up front but in every department.

“If they cannot wake up, it’s going to be doom for them and embarrassing for the country if we exit the tournament at an early stage. But I still believe strongly that the Super Eagles will make us proud at the end,” he said.

Amos charged African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, and other Nigerian strikers to give stand out performances, as according to him, without adequate goals Nigeria will face challenges against stronger opponents.

“A defence needs a good attack. So, if we are defending very well, then it should translate into a potent goals coring attack, which is not happening at the moment. So, Osimhen and his co attackers need to do better by putting in more goals,” he said.

Smah George, Secretary, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa state chapter, agrees but pointed out that the Super Eagles midfield must also put in extra effort by creating more chances for the strikers and other team mates to get the goals.

“What’s the reason why we have these high profile strikers in the team, yet we are goal shy? It means it’s either the midfield is not working or the strikers are goal shy themselves.

“But with the pedigree of someone like Osimhen, if you create adequate goal scoring chances, he is definitely going to score some. So, for me the midfield lacks creativity and it is affecting the output of the strikers,” he said.

He, however, said with the few chances being created, the strikers must be ruthless and clinical with every chance they get to secure wins for Nigeria against future opponents.

“If we continue like this, being goal shy, not being creative enough and converting our chances even when we have, then I don’t see us going far.

“But if we can do the needful, especially our midfield players, knowing that they need to be more creative, more goals will be scored and Nigeria will go far in the tournament,” he added.

Segun Bello, another football lover, blamed the lack of goals and creativity to the players putting themselves under pressure to deliver success at the tournament for the country.

He urged the players to be calm, play with ease and confidence and follow strictly the instructions of the Head Coach, Jose Peserio, to be able to perform better in the knockout stages.

He also called on Nigerians to be patient with the team and pray for them to succeed.

“I know many Nigerians are not impressed even though we qualified for the next round. But I also want them to know they will improve. It is because they are under pressure not to fail.

“I have no doubt Osimhen and others will still score but the midfielders need to improve their supply to the strikers,” he added. (NAN)

Olukayode Babalola

