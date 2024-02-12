AFCON: Lagos Assembly lauds Super Eagles

The Lagos State House of Assembly have commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their performance at the 2023 African Football Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The lawmakers gave the commendation under ‘Matters of Urgent Public Importance’ at a plenary presided by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa (APC-Agege I) on Monday.

Obasa noted that the team played with synergy while also bringing their personal skills to the fore in all their games, which earned them a commendable second-place.

To grow more of such talented sportsmen, Obasa urged local government areas to develop places where youths could develop their sporting talents.

On his part, Chairman, House Committee on Sports and Youth Development, Mr Abiodun Orekoya (APC – Somolu I) said it was laudable that the players made it to the final game.

Orekoya added that youths should be encouraged to engage in sporting activities, by ensuring that stadia were in good shape and put to proper use.

Also, Mr Ege Oluwasegun (APC – Ojo I) praised the heroics of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, adding that the entire team deserved commendations.

Mr Kehinde Joseph (APC – Alimosho II), however, noted that the South African squad was dominated by home-based players.

He urged Nigeria’s football administration to invest and develop more local talents, not only for football but sports in general.

The Clerk of the House was directed by the speaker to write a formal letter of commendation to players and handlers of the Super Eagles. (NAN)

By Adekunle Williams