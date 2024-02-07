Wednesday, February 7, 2024
AFCON: Kalu elated over Super Eagles win

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Former Governor of Abia State and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Dr. Orji Kalu has applauded Nigeria’s national team, Super Eagles for their victory against South Africa’s national team : Bafana Bafana in the ongoing African Nation’s cup.

Describing the victory of Nigeria’s team as a positive development, Kalu commended the Super Eagles team for making Nigeria proud.

In a statement, the former Governor urged the Super Eagles players to remain committed and determined in their efforts to win the African Nation’s cup.

He said, ” the Super Eagles team performed excellently well in their outing against Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

“I am optimistic that the Super Eagles will sustain their feat in clinching the trophy.

“Let us all continue to support Nigeria’s national team as they work tirelessly in a bid to come out victorious at the end of the football competition.

