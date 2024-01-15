AFCON : I am optimistic, Super Eagles will improve in next match – FA Chairman

Mr Tony Ugwu, Chairman Enugu State Football Association says he is optimistic that the Super Eagles will improve on Thursday’s match with the host country Cote’Ivoire, in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ugwu said this in Nsukka on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to Eagles 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday in its first match.

He said that Eagles dominated the match on Sunday and had many scoring opportunities but was unable to score many goals.

“Eagles played very well by dominating in that game but their problem is how to convert good opportunities to as many goals as possible.

“I optimistic that Eagles will improve in its next match on Thursday with Cote’ivoire, because I know the Coach Jose Peseiro will correct mistakes, close loop-holes and make necessary changes of that Sunday match.

“Nigeria was supposed to defeat Equatorial Guinea in that match but only that luck was not on our side,” he said.

The former Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Council, urged Nigerians to continue to pray for Eagles so that they would play better, reach finals and win the golden trophy of AFCON 2024.

The FA Chairman however, reminded football enthusiasts that no country participating in the ongoing AFCON should be underrated or seen as an under-dog, because that country qualifed to play in the tournament as a result of being one of the best in their group.

“I am saying this because some people are saying, it’s a shame for Eagles to draw 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea.

“One thing we have to know is that football is not Maths where one plus one is always one, football is a game that springs surprises any day, any moment.

“Are those people not surprised that in the ongoing AFCON, Cape Verde defeated Ghana by 2-1 while Egypt draws 2-2 with Mozambique?” he asked.

According to Ugwu, if the errors are corrected and loop-holes closed in that Sunday match by the Coach and Technical Crew, Eagles will beat the host country on Thursday. (NAN)

By Hilary Akalugwu.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

