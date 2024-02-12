AFCON Finals: FG congratulates Super Eagles, despite loss

Despite losing to the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria’s Federal Government has congratulated the Super Eagles.

Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, particularly hailed the Super Eagles for fighting their way to the finals

Idris said in a statement after the finals Saturday, “The Federal Government of Nigeria congratulates the players, coaches and officials of our Super Eagles for reaching the finals of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“You went to Côte d’Ivoire, you flew our flag high, and fought your way to the finals.

The noted, “Even though we all hoped for a win, and our first AFCON trophy in a decade, it didn’t quite happen that way.

“We believed in you all the way to this stage, and we continue to believe in you. We know that the best is yet to come. We will try again.

He added, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all 200 million of us your countrymen and women appreciate your efforts.

“That we got to the final for the first time since 2013 proves that nothing shall be impossible for Nigeria when we are united as one nation behind one purpose under God.

“May God bless the Super Eagles

“May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, the Minister prayed.