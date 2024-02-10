Saturday, February 10, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectAFCON FINAL: Shettima leads presidential delegation to Abidjan
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsProject

AFCON FINAL: Shettima leads presidential delegation to Abidjan

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
59

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Vice-President,  Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential delegation to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President  on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice-President, stated  this  in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will  take on  hosts Côte d’Ivoire, in a  rematch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Mr Nkwocha said that the  match will rekindle the memories of Nigeria’s 1-0 victory against the hosts in the group stage secured through Captain William Troost-Ekong’s penalty.

He said that Tinubu believes that Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation, is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

” The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles.

” The government also enjoin all Nigerians to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that will  propel the team to glory,”he said.

NAN reports that Shettima had earlier represented the President at the semi-finals when the  Eagles defeated South Africa in a pulsating encounter. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Previous article
Economics 101 about current Nigerian economy
Next article
Reviving Nigeria’s True Federalism..,By Ojo Ademola
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.