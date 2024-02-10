AFCON FINAL: Shettima leads presidential delegation to Abidjan

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima to lead a presidential delegation to the finals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice-President, stated this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles will take on hosts Côte d’Ivoire, in a rematch at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Mr Nkwocha said that the match will rekindle the memories of Nigeria’s 1-0 victory against the hosts in the group stage secured through Captain William Troost-Ekong’s penalty.

He said that Tinubu believes that Shettima’s presence at the finals alongside the delegation, is a testament to the government’s unwavering support for the team and its dedication to their success.

” The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to unite in support of the Super Eagles.

” The government also enjoin all Nigerians to raise their voices in encouragement, and create a wave of national pride that will propel the team to glory,”he said.

NAN reports that Shettima had earlier represented the President at the semi-finals when the Eagles defeated South Africa in a pulsating encounter. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

