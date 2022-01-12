AFCON: Fans say Super Eagles’ performance against Egypt impressive

A cross-section of football fans in Abuja on Tuesday expressed their satisfaction with the Super Eagles’ performance against Egypt at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian side beat the Pharaohs 1-0 in their opening Group D match at the Roumde Adjia stadium in Garoua.Majority of the fans who reside in Lugbe and other settlements along the Airport Road in Abuja said Kelechi Iheanacho’s 30th minute goal gave them a huge relief.Afolabi Olanrewaju, a football analyst, told NAN that the outing was a good display against Egypt who are seven-time winners of the competition.”This is just the beginning, but we missed a lots of goalscoring chances,”he said.Olanrewaju however pointed out that team head coach Augustine Eguavoen still needed to work more on the finishing of the attackers.“

We had a lot of chances which were not converted to goal. We could have beaten Egypt by a wider goal margin if those chances were not wasted.“In the second half, the team look tired and were losing concentration which almost caused them a goal from the opponents,” he said.The fan however added: “In their next match they should convert most of the chances created to goal so as not to mount pressure on the team.“Also the defenders should not be losing concentration during the match.They should be at alert all through the game.“They should not look down on Sudan in their next game because there are no minnows in football again.”Another football enthusiast, Festus Ojo, said the team was well balanced and well positioned to succeed.“The team only need to improve more on converting goalscoring chances. But I am impressed with the team’s overall performance,” he said.Mohammed Abubakar, a welder and football fan, however said he was not satisfied with the performance of the Super Eagles against Egypt.He noted that the Eagles wasted a lot of goalscoring chances and the players were too selfish in front of goal.“The attackers didn’t play as a team, especially in the second half.“

Everyone wanted to make a mark for himself by putting their name on the scoresheet.“Now we (the Eagles) have to give everything on Saturday in the match against Sudan and show great desire. We have to play the way we played in the first half today (Tuesday),’ he said.Chinedu Obi, a spare parts dealer, said he was confident the Super Eagles would continue to excel, urging Nigerians to have more faith in them.“Once we win our next match, against Sudan, and which I believe we will, then we are in the round of 16,” he said.

NAN reports that the Eagles will return to action on Saturday against Sudan while Egypt will lock horns with Guinea Bissau the same day.Nigeria are in Group D with Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan.(NAN)

