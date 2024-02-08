AFCON: Enugu residents celebrate Super Eagles win over Bafana Bafana

Enugu residents went into wild jubilation on Wednesday night, as the Super Eagles defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, to cruise into final of the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles defeated their South African counterparts 4-2 on penalties after pulsating 120 minutes that saw the encounter end 1-1 in regulation and extra time.

An ardent football fan, Chibuzor Madumere, described the win as “fantastic”, adding that he would continue with the celebration until the final match.

Madumere noted that the Super Eagles made his week and that he was proud being a Nigerian.

“I wish that everything about Nigeria will receive a winning stance, as we have done today in AFCON,” he said.

Another resident, Moses Adewale, said that the Super Eagles made him win a bet.

“As you can see, I have off-loaded drinks and also made payment for what fans drank inside this viewing centre.

“The money from the bet can sustain this enjoyment beyond tomorrow. Everybody should help me thank God for the Super Eagles and next time, when I make predictions, nobody should challenge me,” Adewale said.

Vivian Offor, a football fan, hailed the Super Eagles for their superlative performance, saying that it was not expected.

Offor lauded the overwhelming support and prayers of Nigerians to the Super Eagles.

“We should use the same zeal to tackle our national challenges headlong and achieve great success,” she added. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike

