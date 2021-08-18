AFCON draws: Ebonyi football fans seek early preparations for Eagles

Some football fans in Ebonyi have called for early preparations for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2022 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cameroun.

The fans who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki were reacting to the tournament’s draws on Tuesday, which pitched Nigeria with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

The respondents said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must commence practical preparations for the team’s fourth AFCON quest.

Peter Nnadozie, Chairman of Chelsea FC fans club in Abakaliki, said that the country presently has the opportunity of avoiding blames which followed its recent performances in the tournament.

“The NFF should immediately formulate a blueprint which should be practically implemented to ensure a successful outing in Cameroun.

“The federation should tap from past experiences and provide all logistics needed for the team’s success both technically and financially,” he said.

Kinglsey Achu, a Basketball Chief Coach with Ebonyi Sports Council advised the team’s coaching crew to prioritise players’ current form, due to inadequate time before the tournament in January.

“Nigeria just as several other participating countries, depends majorly on its foreign based players and would be affected by sparse FIFA window periods before the tournament.

“The NFF should deploy the Clemens Westerhof strategy of camping home-based players for long period and infusing in-form, injury-free players to form a formidable squad,” he said.

Marcel Okoro, a businessman and soccer enthusiast, urged the team’s technical crew to ensure that the best players represent the country in the competition.

“We had a modest outing during the tournament’s last edition in Egypt as some undeserving players were selected especially in the goalkeeping department.

“The coaches should immediately stop experimentation of players, but concentrate in building a strong team from a defined pool of players,” he said.

Lucy Ihebom, a teacher and soccer enthusiast, urged the players to be committed in order to make Nigerians happy at the tournament.

“The players should raise their dedication level to such of their counterparts from countries such as favourites Algeria, Senegal among others.

“They should realise that a resounding victory will assuage the depressed feelings of Nigerians who are battling with several socio-economic problems,” she said. (NAN)

