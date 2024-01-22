AFCON: Don’t underrate Guinea Bissau, Enugu fans warn Super Eagles

Some football enthusiasts in Enugu have expressed the hope that the Super Eagles will win their last group match against Guinea Bissau in the ongoing Total Energies African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The fans expressed their optimism ahead of the Monday encounter in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

They, however, warned the senior national team not to underrate their Guinea Bissau as such could be dangerous.

Johnpaul Okolo said he was optimistic that the Super Eagles would win by a wide margin, “if they put their act together.

“I am not afraid of Guinea Bissau at all because I know the Eagles will beat them even with a wide margin.

“My advice to the team is that they should go all out from the blast of the whistle and get quick goals and never to underrate their opponent, ” Okolo said.

Also, Chidinma Ibezim said she was not disturbed about the match, adding that the Super Eagles just needed a draw to qualify for the next round.

She, however, warned the team not to take things for granted.

“In football, anything can happen. So, there should be no room for complacency.

“The Eagles must play with full strength and avoid silly mistakes that could make them lose the match,” Ibezim said.

Obiora Edeh, another fan, said he believed the match would not be easy as people would think.

“Though Guinea Bissau have lost their last two games, they still have hope.

“The team will fight with their last blood, if not for anything, at least to redeem their image as a country,” Edeh said.

He, therefore, admonished the Super Eagles to be in their best form to be able to beat their Guinea Bissau opponents.

“I don’t see the game as easy as people think, I will not be surprised if it ends in a draw, even though I will love Nigeria to carry the day, ” he said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles currently occupy the second position in the group behind Equatorial Guinea, who will also play host Cote d’Ivoire today (Monday). (NAN)

By Benson Ezugwu

