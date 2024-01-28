AFCON: Bauchi residents hail Eagles, urge technical crew to focus on scoring

Bauchi residents have lauded the effort of the National football team, the Super Eagles, to qualify for the quarter finals of the ongoing African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi residents have lauded the effort of the National football team, the Super Eagles, to qualify for the quarter finals of the ongoing African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Saturday, the Super Eagles qualified for the quarter finals with a 2-0 win against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

Some of the residents in separate interviews with NAN, commended the efforts of the Super Eagles to qualify for quarter finals.

Mr Umar Saidu, a football enthusiast, said it was a good match, especially as Nigeria emerged the better side, winning by 2-0 to advance to the quarter final stage.

“But there is a need for the Super Eagles technical crew to work on our scoring ability as we lost many scoring chances in our last two games.

“We have a chance to zoom into the semi final despite the fact that Angola are no pushovers and may like to prove a point,” Saidu said.

Another Football enthusiast, Nasiru Ibrahim, said Saturday’s match was excellently executed by both coaches,

“But the Nigerian coach outperformed his Cameroonian counterpart in terms of tactical skill.

“No team will want to play Angola with their current form, but the Nigerian team can beat them.

A lady enthusiasts, Miss Jennifer Emmanuel, expressed her happiness that the Eagles performed wonderfully well to defeat Indomitable lions 2-0

“The Super Eagles made my day on Saturday evening,” she exclaimed.

“I urge Nigeria’s technical crew to work on teamwork among the players. We should not underrate the Angolan team,” she warned. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

