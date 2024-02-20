Tuesday, February 20, 2024
AFCON 2025 : Preliminary round draw holds on Tuesday

By Favour Lashem
The Preliminary draw  for  the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will hold on Tuesday at the Confederations of African Football  (CAF) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

CAF made this known in a statement released on its official website, communications@cafonline.com, by its Communication Department on Monday .

According to the  governing body, following the conclusion of the 34th edition of the competition, the draw for TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 Preliminary Round, is set for Tuesday.

It states that the draw would be conducted at 14h00 local time (12h00 GMT).

“The preliminary round will include the eight lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA ranking:

“Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia and Eswatini.

“The matches will be played on home and away basis during the FIFA Window of March 18 to March 26 .

“The four preliminary round winners will join the 44 exempted teams for the group stage,” CAF said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Morocco will host the  2025 AFCON competition.

The just concluded 2023 AFCON was held in Côte d’Ivoire, where the host team, the Elephants defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the tournament. (NAN)

