Friday, February 2, 2024
AFCON 2024: Minister of Information and National Orientation Congratulates Super Eagles

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their victory over Angola, Friday evening in Cote d’lvoire.

According to a statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, his Special Assistant, the Minister said, with the Super Eagles’ 1-0 victory which qualifies Nigeria for the Semifinals of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, the road to claiming Nigeia’s fourth AFCON trophy is in sight.

Idris commended the fighting spirit of the Super Eagles, saying it was a gladiatorial performance that has gladdened the hearts of Nigerians across the world.

“With a performance like today’s, Nigerians look forward to more outstanding victories in the Super Eagles next matches leading to a befitting victory in the AFCON finals,” Idris said.

The Minister also called on Nigerians to continue in their support for the Super Eagles.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

