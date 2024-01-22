AFCON 2023: We have the quality to go through – Mo Salah

Pharaohs of Egypt playmaker, Mohamed Salah, has said that his country’s national team has the quality to make it to the next round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Cote d’Ivoire.

Salah said this on Sunday in Abidjan at the pre-match news conference ahead of the Pharaohs’ last group match against Cape Verde on Monday.

“We need to fight and see what is going to happen. We have great players, I think this is the best 20 to 27 players in Egypt right now.

“We just need to play our game with courage and confidence, I believe we can win the game.

“I think everybody knows what it does mean to win the AFCON; we are always proud to wear the shirts.

“The players are motivated to win the tournament; we all want to win it,” Salah said.

NAN reports that Egypt currently sits second on the group B table with two points behind the group leader, Cape Verde, who have garnered six points after winning two matches. (NAN)

By Olayinka Owolewa

