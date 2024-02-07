AFCON 2023: VP Shettima urges Super Eagles to sustain momentum

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, urged Super Eagles to sustain the momentum to lift the coveted trophy.

Shettima, who made the call in his verified Facebook account, said millions of Nigerians are indeed behind the team.

” I congratulate and salute the heroics of our men’s senior football team – the Super Eagles for a well deserved victory against South Africa in this evening’s semi final match at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

” I was accompanied by Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Minister of Youth, Jamila Bio Ibrahim, and other senior officials of Government to meet with the players, and their coaches in the dressing room after the encounter.

” I urge the team to sustain the momentum to lift the coveted trophy. Millions of Nigerians are indeed behind this team,” he said.

Eagles qualified for the final after beating South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 4-2 on penalty kicks, after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes of play in the 2023 AFCON semi-finals in Bouake, Côte d’Ivoire. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

