AFCON 2023: Tinubu confers MON award on Super Eagles players

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday conferred national honours on players of the Super Eagles who were runners-up in the just concluded 2023 African Cup Of nations (AFCON) played in Cote d’Ivoire.

Tinubu, who received the team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, commended the players and crew for their resilience which has lifted the country to new height in the field of sports.

He announced the award of the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), a flat, and plot of land to each of them in the Federal Capital Territory.

The President said that the Super Eagles had demonstrated sportsmanship and the `Nigerian can do’ attitude during the tournament.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajuddeen Abbas, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume and other top government functionaries were at the reception for the team.(NAN)

By Ismail Abdulaziz