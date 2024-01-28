AFCON 2023: Super Eagles’ resilience paid off against Cameroon, says Minister

Sen. John Owan Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, has praised Nigeria’s Super Eagles for their 2-0 triumph over Cameroon during their Round of 16 clash at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Sen. John Owan Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, has praised Nigeria’s Super Eagles for their 2-0 triumph over Cameroon during their Round of 16 clash at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

In a statement by Diana-Mary Nsan, Special Adviser on Media, Enoh said the victory showcased the team’s undiluted resilience, determination and fighting spirit.

“The resilience, determination, and fighting spirit of the Super Eagles paid off in a spectacular fashion on Saturday evening.

“The team’s commitment to excellence and unity was evident, and I commend each player for their exceptional performance,” Enoh said.

The Minister highlighted the significance of the victory as not only for the team but for the entire nation.

“This win is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent that our nation possesses. It not only brings joy to football fans across the country but also enhances Nigeria’s reputation on the international stage,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (BAN) reports that Super Eagles will face Angola in the quarter-finals on Friday and Owan-Enoh expressed confidence in the team’s ability to continue their run in the tournament. (NAN)

