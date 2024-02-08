AFCON 2023: Sports minister charges Eagles to go for gold

Sen. John Owan Enoh, Minister of Sports Development, has lauded Super Eagles on their victory against Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semifinals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

In a statement by Diana-Mary Nsan, the Minister’s Special Adviser of Media, OwanEnoh described the team as an unstoppable force and charged them to go for gold.

The Eagles at the Stade de Bouake on Wednesday evening, defeated their counterparts 4-2 on penalties after 1-1 draw at regulation time, booking a place in the final against hosts Côte D’Ivoire.

“It is with immense pride that I extend my congratulations to our beloved Super Eagles for their remarkable victory against South Africa.

“Their performance has once again demonstrated the formidable talent and spirit that define Nigerian sports.

“ They have proven themselves to be an unstoppable force, and I have no doubt that they will continue to make our nation proud in the final and beyond.”

“This victory is a testament to the hard work, dedication and resilience of our sportsmen. It reflects the depth of talent present in Nigerian football and serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring young players across the country.

“The team has showcased the best of Nigerian football on the continental stage, and I commend them for their exemplary performance,” he said.

Eagles will meet the Elephants of Côte d` Ivoire at the Olympique Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Sunday to determine winner of the tournament. (NAN)

By Ijeoma Okigbo

