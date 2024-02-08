AFCON 2023: Sports analyst hails triumphant Super Eagles

A sports analyst, Joe Smith, has applauded the Super Eagles for defeating South Africa in the semi-final of the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote d`Ivoire on Wednesday.

Smith gave the commendation in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

Smith advised the Eagles not to lose focus but to be more composed, and refrain from committing fouls in vital areas in order to win the trophy.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 4-2 after playing a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of the match.

He commended the resilience of the players after the Bafana Bafana of South Africa equalised through a penalty.

Smith said that the match was filled with tension, adding that all the players played excellently well.

“I think the Super Eagles need to be commended because the team has improved with every match they played in the competition,”he said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles will play hosts Cote d`Ivoire on Sunday in the final.(NAN)

By Ige Adekunle

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

