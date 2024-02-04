AFCON 2023: Semi-finalists set for fierce battle

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Abidjan, Feb. 4, 2024 (NAN) The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition has entered the semi-final stage with four teams set for what analysts believe will be a fierce battle for slots in the final.

On Saturday, hosts Cote d’Ivoire came from a goal down to throw out Mali while South Africa eliminated the stubborn Cape Verde 5-3 on penalties.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria became the first country to book a spot in the semi-finals with a composed 1-0 victory over the hard fighting Angolans, while DR Congo came from behind to beat Guinea 3-1.

Nigeria, who are now the highest ranked team in the tournament, will lock horns with perennial foe, Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday at the Stade de la Paix, Bouake by 6pm (Nigerian time).

It will be hosts Cote d’Ivoire against DR Congo at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan in the second semi-final fixture by 9pm (Nigerian time).

Semi-finals,Wednesday (Feb. 7)

1: Nigeria vs South Africa (Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 6pm)

2: Cote d’Ivoire vs DR Congo (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9pm)

Third place play-off, Saturday (Feb. 10)

Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2 (Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, 9pm)

Final, Sunday (Feb. 11)

Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2 (Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 9pm) (NAN)

