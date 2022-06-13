AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Super Eagles 10-0 win over São Tomé and Príncipe excites NFF

By Olanrewaju Akojede

Shehu Dikko, the 2nd Vice President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has described Nigeria’s 10-0 win over Falcons and True Parrots of São Tomé and Príncipe as a morale booster.

Dikko made this known on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos after the AFCON 2023 Qualifier between the Super Eagles and the Central Africans.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria produced a five-star performance at far away Grand Stade Agadir, also known as Adrar Stadium where they overwhelmed their opponents.

The Group A qualifiers in Morrocco underscores another big win for the Super Eagles since Nov. 28, 1959 when the national team (Red Devils) also registered a 10-0 win in Lagos over their neighbours, Benin Republic.

Napoli FC of Italy’s goal poacher, Victor Osimhen, was a four-goal hero when he scored in 9th, 48th, 65th and 84th minutes of the encounter.

Ligue 1 FC Loriente striker, Terem Moffi added spice to the goal rush with a brace in 43rd and 60th minutes.

Nantes FC striker, Moses Simon with a previous assist to Osimhen, added the tally in 28th minutes, while Watford FCs midfielder; Oghenekaro Etebos scored a direct free kick in 55th minute.

Leicester City FCs Ademola Lookman scored in 63rd minute while a 92nd stoppage time penalty kick from Watford FC’s Emmanuel Dennis completed the rout.

An ecstatic Dikko also assured that the Eagles would continue with the momentum after harnesing six points from the two matches played so far in the AFCON qualifiers.

“It is a good win for us and a morale booster for the team. I should say that it is a welcome development, the players are good individually.

“We need this type of win for the team to boost the confidence of the players; we can see that we have different goal scorers in the game as well.

“The win will surely send a message to other teams about the Eagles because every of the players performed well and it is difficult to single a player out for credit.

“We are happy that we are getting the results and so far so good things are getting in shape,” he said.

Dikko also said that the newly employed Portuguese Super Eagles coach, Jose Pesseiro, had instilled new developments into the team for the positive results.

“The Super Eagles coach is performing well so far, he is stabilising the team, bringing the desired competition and discipline in the team.

“The coach is sound tactically and also brilliant, taking things one step at a time. I believe that if he continues in this fashion, greater things will be accomplished.

“I love the competition in the team,” he said. (NAN)

