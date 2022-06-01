AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: CAF Appeals Board reinstates Sao Tome and Principe

The Appeals Board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has upheld the appeal filed by the Sao Tome and Principe Football Association

.

The board, in doing so, set aside the decision of the confederation’s Disciplinary Board which went in favour of the Football Association of Mauritius.

São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association had appealed against the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board on May 8 to overturn the result of their match against Mauritius.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was one of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preliminary qualifiers, and was played on March 24.

Sao Tome and Principe had won 1-0, but the Disciplinary Board overturned the result and awarded a 3-0 win in favour of Mauritius.

“After hearing both parties’ presentations, the CAF Appeals Board ruled that the appeal of São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association is considered admissible in form.

“The Appeal is upheld and the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Board is set aside in its entirety,” CAF said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

It added that the result of the match between Mauritius and São Tomé and Príncipe has been ratified and validated.

The board also ruled that the São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association shall be reimbursed the Appeal fees it paid.

NAN reports that Sao Tome and Principe had won the match to qualify for the qualifiers’ group stage, where it would meet Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

But Mauritius had protested on the ground that the result of a COVID-19 test by a player in the opposing camp was not admissible and the player thus ineligible.

The CAF Disciplinary Board had upheld the protest and kicked out Sao Tome and Principe.

This now means Sao Tome and Principe are reinstated and will now join Group A of the group stage qualifiers.(NAN)

