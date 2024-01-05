AFCON 2023: NFSC to mobilise 700 fans for Super Eagles in Cote d’Ivoire

Samuuel Ikpea, the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), says the NFSC will mobilise no fewer than 700 fans to support the Super Eagles in Cote d’Ivoire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles are set to represent Nigeria at the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The month-long tournament is expected to kick off on Jan. 13 and end on Feb. 11.

Ikpea told NAN that the NFSC was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the Super Eagles get all the much needed support from the fans during the tournament.

“We have a chapter in Cote d’Ivoire. Of course, you are aware that the NFSC has offices and chapters across the world, and Cote d’Ivoire is apparently one of them.

“We have a fan base of over 300 in Abidjan right now, while Alh. Mudashiru will be leading over 50 fans from our Ghana chapter.

“Alh. Ibrahim Bashiru is leading 20 fans from our Niger chapter, while Mr Osita is coming with 15 fans from our South African chapter.

“Also, Togo will be joining us at Aflo with 30 fans, alongside the 300 fans we will be leaving with from Nigeria,” he said.

The NFSC boss said that all hands were on deck to ensure victory for the Eagles in all their matches.

“I want to assure Nigerians that when the Super Eagles take on the host nation, we will not be playing 11 against 12. Rather, it’s going to be 12 against 12.

“This is because the NFSC, as usual, has often made up the 12th player, which will be storming Cote d’Ivoire with about 300 fans from Nigeria.

This number will add up to the fan base which we already have in Cote d’Ivoire.

“So that at the end of the day, the Super Eagles won’t be suffering what we suffered at the World Cup in Russia when we played against Argentina.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to see if we can surpass that figure of 300 fans,” he said.

He called on corporate bodies, private organisations as well as philanthropists to help sponsor the NFSC in its bid to ensure full support for the Super Eagles.

“That’s why we are calling on corporate bodies, private organisations and philanthropists to give us that financial backing that can help us go to Cote d’Ivoire in large numbers.

“We believe that this time around, we are not only going to beat Cote d’Ivoire at home, but we are looking at bringing that trophy home.

“Against all odds, even though Nigerians do not really have that confidence, considering whether we have a good coach or the right players,” he said.

He lamented about the difficult situation the NFSC usually have to go through just to ensure they support the team.

“It has been painful and a sad one for the NFSC, but we have always played our role as the 12th player on the pitch each time the Super Eagles play.

“Whether the Super Eagles are doing well or not, you find the NFSC members dancing and sweating it out. That’s part of what we know how to do best.

“Motivating these players whether they do well or not. Sometimes they travel over five hours trying to get to a match venue, while the Super Eagles comfortably fly to the match venue with ease.

“These same people sometimes are not given the recognition they duly deserve,” he said.

He said that the most painful part of it all is that the average return ticket for one person to Cote d`ivoire is about N 800,000.

Ikpea said the Super Eagles always do better when the NFSC gives them the much needed backing from the stands.

“This is exactly what we are going to do on Jan. 18 when we take on the hosts in the biggest game of that group, and subsequently, we’ll begin to demolish other teams and move on.

“Nigerians should be hopeful and the financial backing should be given to the NFSC, to help us travel in large numbers to Cote d’Ivoire to raise the morale of these players,” he said.

NAN reports that a total of 24 teams qualified to play in the final tournament, including Ivory Coast, who qualified automatically as hosts.(NAN)

By Victor Okoye

